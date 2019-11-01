Kollam and Wayanad get new collectors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kollam Collector B Abdul Naser was named the Wayanad Collector after the Cabinet brought in a bureaucratic reshuffle on Thursday. M Anjana, who is currently the staff officer to the Chief Secretary, will now be the Kollam Collector.

Other changes

Wayanad Collector Ajayakumar to be posted as agriculture department director.

KSTP project director Anand Singh to be made PWD secretary. He will also hold additional charge of GST special commissioner.

M G Rajamanickam, who’s joining service after leave, will be the new KSTP project director

Sports and Youth Affairs director Geromic George to be given the additional charge of ports department

* GAD deputy secretary Renu Raj to be given the charge of Chief Secretary’s staff officer