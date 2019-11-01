Home States Kerala

Kollam and Wayanad get new collectors

 Kollam Collector B Abdul Naser was named the Wayanad Collector after the Cabinet brought in a bureaucratic reshuffle on Thursday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kollam Collector B Abdul Naser was named the Wayanad Collector after the Cabinet brought in a bureaucratic reshuffle on Thursday. M Anjana, who is currently the staff officer to the Chief Secretary, will now be the Kollam Collector. 

Other changes
Wayanad Collector Ajayakumar to be posted as agriculture department director. 
KSTP project director Anand Singh to be made PWD secretary. He will also hold additional charge of GST special commissioner. 
M G Rajamanickam, who’s joining service after leave, will be the new KSTP project director 
Sports and Youth Affairs director Geromic George to be given the additional charge of ports department 
* GAD deputy secretary Renu Raj to be given the charge of Chief Secretary’s staff officer

