Kollam and Wayanad get new collectors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kollam Collector B Abdul Naser was named the Wayanad Collector after the Cabinet brought in a bureaucratic reshuffle on Thursday. M Anjana, who is currently the staff officer to the Chief Secretary, will now be the Kollam Collector.
Other changes
Wayanad Collector Ajayakumar to be posted as agriculture department director.
KSTP project director Anand Singh to be made PWD secretary. He will also hold additional charge of GST special commissioner.
M G Rajamanickam, who’s joining service after leave, will be the new KSTP project director
Sports and Youth Affairs director Geromic George to be given the additional charge of ports department
* GAD deputy secretary Renu Raj to be given the charge of Chief Secretary’s staff officer