‘Make pure toddy available in shops’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Suggesting modernisation of toddy shops in the state, the High Court-appointed amicus curiae in the toddy shop licence case on Thursday recommended that pure toddy should be made available.

The amicus curiae has recommended that daily tapping should be done to ensure the supply of pure toddy. The Toddy Boards, as envisaged in Abkari Policy of 2017-18, should be constituted immediately and must be entrusted with the procurement, collection and distribution of toddy, the report said.

Accordingly, rather than licencees, toddy tappers should be placed under the dispensation of the Board. This, the report said, would help wipe out bogus toddy tappers being added to the rolls.The collection centres must be opened under the aegis of the Board, the report said.

Youths must be attracted by providing decent pay package, the security of tenure and employment under a government agency. “Women and trans people should also be given the training to become tappers and their due representation shall be maintained,” the report stated.

Major suggestions

● Toddy sold through shops should be of pristine quality

● Liquor quality must be inspected on a daily basis through mobile labs

● Unconsumed toddy, fermented beyond intoxicating strength, must be converted to value-added products