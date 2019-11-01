PJ Joseph elected KC(M)'s Parliamentary party leader

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a political setback to the Jose K Mani faction, Kerala Congress (M) working chairman PJ Joseph has been elected as the party's Parliamentary party leader. The Thodupuzha MLA has been elected as leader in the Assembly, at a party meet in the state capital on Friday. CF Thomas MLA has been made deputy chairman in the Assembly.

The decision has come as a political setback to the Jose K Mani faction, close on the heels of a legal setback as the Kattappana sub court on Friday, dismissed an appeal by Jose K Mani against the Thodupuzha Munsiff court’s injunction order preventing him from officiating as party chairman and discharging any functions and powers attached to the office.

Of the five-party MLAs, PJ Joseph enjoys the support of three MLAs - CF Thomas, Mons Joseph and himself - while Roshy Augustin of Jose K Mani has support from two MLAs including N Jayaraj. With the Joseph faction electing PJ Joseph as Parliamentary party leader, attempts by the Jose K Mani group to elevate Roshy Augustin to the post, are also hit.