Police release visuals of Attapadi shootout

Adivasi Action Council leader Murugan and Thaikula Sangam leader Sivaal, of Attappadi, had publicly expressed their doubts on the shootout being a genuine one.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Visuals of revenue, police, forest and medical personnel, who went to conduct inquest on the bodies of the Maoists, lying on the ground to escape fire from insurgents in Manjakandi forest in Attappadi on Thursday I As released by police

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Faced with a barrage of criticism from Adivasi leaders and coalition partner CPI that the shootout in the Manjakandi forests of Attappadi was a fake encounter, police released the visuals of the shootout between the Thunderbolt personnel and the Maoists on Thursday.

Adivasi Action Council leader Murugan and Thaikula Sangam leader Sivaal, of Attappadi, had publicly expressed their doubts on the shootout being a genuine one. The relatives of the deceased Maoists had also approached the court in Palakkad stating that they were killed in a fake encounter.

However, police maintained that on the second day, while the revenue, police, forest and medical teams were performing inquest on the bodies of the three Maoists, who were killed the previous day, they were fired upon by the remaining insurgents. It was in this firing that Manivasakam, the fourth Maoist, was killed. According to police, the operation lasted for two hours.

Maoists Attappadi
