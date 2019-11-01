Home States Kerala

Thought they were firecrackers at first; Manjakandi hamlet residents

Allan, 50, a resident of Manjakandi hamlet at Agali, was tending to his goats in the morning of October 28 when he heard rapid bursts, like firecrackers going off.  

Published: 01st November 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

The body of Maoist Rema, who was killed in an encounter with Thunderbolt personnel in Manjakandi forest on Monday. The body was later taken to Thrissur Medical College for autopsy.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

MANJAKANDI, AGALI: Allan, 50, a resident of Manjakandi hamlet at Agali, was tending to his goats in the morning of October 28 when he heard rapid bursts, like firecrackers going off.  At first, he thought children at the hamlet were celebrating Diwali. Yet, he felt something odd about the sound. It was deafening as it echoed from the hills surrounding the hamlet. A few minutes later, a rally of police vehicles carrying armed policemen reached the hamlet, much to the surprise of Allan and other residents of the hamlet. 

“We were shocked when we heard the sound of rapid firing. It was only a few hours later that we came to know that a gun battle had taken place between the police personnel and some other persons,” Allan said. 

“ I was born here. However, never in my life did I feel so tensed as I did when I heard the firing,” he said. Koya Mooppen, 98, the chief, also mistook the sound to be that of firecrackers.

“We have heard about exchange fire on the India-Pakistan border. I never expected a similar gunfight to take place just 4 km from our hamlet,” he said, adding it was the first time he was seeing an armed commando force.  “We were immensely surprised when a large contingent of commandos came here. Though a few policemen used to visit the hamlet, we never expected a shoot-out will take place here.

Now, it feels dangerous to go to the forest to pluck jackfruits and collect dry wood,” Koya said. There are close to 80 houses in the hamlet and a majority of them are into farming and rearing of cows and goats. 
“We used to see a few strangers visiting the hamlet at times. They never threatened us,” said Pattali, 56, another resident. “All of us are in shock,” Pattali said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoist attapadi
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp