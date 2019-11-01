Thought they were firecrackers at first; Manjakandi hamlet residents

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

MANJAKANDI, AGALI: Allan, 50, a resident of Manjakandi hamlet at Agali, was tending to his goats in the morning of October 28 when he heard rapid bursts, like firecrackers going off. At first, he thought children at the hamlet were celebrating Diwali. Yet, he felt something odd about the sound. It was deafening as it echoed from the hills surrounding the hamlet. A few minutes later, a rally of police vehicles carrying armed policemen reached the hamlet, much to the surprise of Allan and other residents of the hamlet.

“We were shocked when we heard the sound of rapid firing. It was only a few hours later that we came to know that a gun battle had taken place between the police personnel and some other persons,” Allan said.

“ I was born here. However, never in my life did I feel so tensed as I did when I heard the firing,” he said. Koya Mooppen, 98, the chief, also mistook the sound to be that of firecrackers.

“We have heard about exchange fire on the India-Pakistan border. I never expected a similar gunfight to take place just 4 km from our hamlet,” he said, adding it was the first time he was seeing an armed commando force. “We were immensely surprised when a large contingent of commandos came here. Though a few policemen used to visit the hamlet, we never expected a shoot-out will take place here.

Now, it feels dangerous to go to the forest to pluck jackfruits and collect dry wood,” Koya said. There are close to 80 houses in the hamlet and a majority of them are into farming and rearing of cows and goats.

“We used to see a few strangers visiting the hamlet at times. They never threatened us,” said Pattali, 56, another resident. “All of us are in shock,” Pattali said.