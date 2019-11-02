Filmmaker refuses to share dais with actor, sparks row

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD/KOCHI/T’PURAM: National award-winning Malayalam filmmaker Anil Radhakrishnan Menon was at the receiving end of public and social media criticism on Friday after he allegedly insulted ‘Theri’ actor Bineesh Bastin by saying he can’t share the dais with a “third-rate” actor who comes to him seeking roles in films. Following a barrage of criticism, the filmmaker, whose directorial debut ‘North 24 Kaatham’ won the National film award for the best feature film in Malayalam in 2013, tendered an unconditional apology and stated that he had even set aside a role for Bastin in his upcoming movie.

Speaking to TNIE, Menon said what he told the college union members was that he would not like to share the limelight with anyone else. “The controversy, it appears, is because of the Menon tag added to my name. But in reality, I do not nurse such a prejudice against anyone and has always respected every actor,” he said.

The incident happened on Thursday evening at the Government Medical College, Palakkad, where Menon was invited for launching the college magazine while Bastin was invited as chief guest for the college annual day function. About an hour before the event, the college union chairman and other union members reached the hotel where Bastin was staying and asked him to reach the venue only one hour after the inauguration, which will be done by Menon.

According to a Facebook post by Sahin Antony, a friend of Bastin, the college authorities told the actor that Menon threatened to walk out of the dais if the actor comes to the event during his presence. Bastin, however, refused to buckle down and went straight to the venue and staged a sit-in on the dais -- when Menon was speaking -- amid applause from the students. In the video uploaded by Antony, the principal can be seen trying to stop Bastin and even threatening him that he would call the police.

Bastin, on his part, said he had come on the invitation of the college union, and asked the principal that he was free to call the police. Menon, meanwhile, stopped his speech and could be seen walking out after Bastin sat on the floor of the dais. Bastin said in his 35-year life, he had never felt so insulted, indicating that the filmmaker has ridiculed him because he was not from an upper caste.

Med college principal meets minister

Dr T B Culas, principal of GMC, Palakkad, met A K Balan, Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and gave an explanation. “I do not know who the college union has invited for the function. I do not know who’s Anil Radhakrishnan or Bineesh Bastin. I have no interest in films,” he said.

FEFKA seeks Anil’s explanation

Unnikrishnan B, filmmaker and general secretary of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), said it was unfortunate that such an incident has come up in the film industry. “I apologise to Bineesh on behalf of the entire film industry. We have asked for an explanation from Anil Radhakrishnan Menon on the matter.”