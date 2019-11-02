Media adviser’s flat? Min gives strange answer in Assembly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Registration Minister G Sudhakaran gave a strange response to a question in the assembly when asked whether chief minister’s media adviser John Brittas owns a flat in one of the controversial buildings set for demolition in Maradu. The minister responded that the question was not clear as there were many chief ministers between 2006 and 2016 - the period when the apartments were registered.

The question was raised by Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose P Kunnappilly during the assembly session. But the confusion in the minister’s response was conspicuous for many reasons.

Brittas himself had admitted that he owned an apartment in one of the controversial buildings that violated Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.