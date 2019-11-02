Walayar sisters' death: HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a fresh probe by CBI into the alleged repeated rape and mysterious death of two Dalit minor girls at Walayar. The court also flayed the petitioner for framing the petition in a casual manner.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice CT Ravikumar issued the order on the petition filed by George Vattukulam, president, Malayalavedi, Thrissur, who is also a public interest litigant, seeking a CBI probe in the case. When the case came up for hearing, the court orally asked the petitioner, “What steps have you taken to verify the authenticity of reports?”

Though the petitioner’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition after half an hour of arguments, the court declined the plea.

The court noted that the plea was filed based on newspaper reports and it lacked merit as there was no valid material to consider the plea. It also noted that Section 372 of the CrPC has provided that the victims or their family shall have a right to prefer an appeal against any order passed by court acquitting accused or convicting for a lesser offence or imposing inadequate compensation.