3 of PLGA Kabani Dalam on NIA radar

They are believed to be active in the forest tri-junction of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.  

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is on the lookout for three Left extremist leaders, including two women, of Kabani Dalam of Peoples’ Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) of CPI(Maoist). NIA has announced a bounty of  Rs 2 lakh each for information on the trio in the case pertaining to an armed group threatening a police officer at his residence in Mattilayam, Wayanad, on April 2014.

Mahesh, 43, alias Jayanna,  called  John, Marrappa and Mahadeva alternatively, hailing from Aroli village in Raichur district of Karnataka; Sundari, 35, alias Geetha, who also goes under the name of Sindhu, residing at Kuthlur Village of Dakshina Kannada district; and Anu. a woman cadre whose whereabouts are yet to be confirmed; are the three ultras being  pursued by the anti-terror agency relentlessly.

They are believed to be active in the forest tri-junction of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.  NIA had earlier arrested Maoist leaders Roopesh, Shyam alias Anoop and Ibrahim N K, all of them Malayalees,  along with Kanya alias Kanyakumari hailing from Mudigere in Karnataka. 

“Multiple agencies are tracking Jayanna and Sundari said to be active leaders of Kabani Dalam. They are adept at using guns, including AK-47 and SLR, and ammunition. We are coordinating with the police in multiple states to apprehend them,” sources said.

