Cops squeezed out Maoist slogans from Thwaha: Kin

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Thwaha and Alan, who were held by the police suspecting their Maoist links, were probably victims of mistaken identity. “The police beat up Thwaha to make him shout pro-Maoist slogans and filmed it to fabricate evidence,” alleged Thwaha’s mother Jameela. She told reporters that the police brought her son to their house at Moorkanad, Olavanna here, around 1.30 am on Saturday.

Thwaha, a CPM member, was a journalism student in Kozhikode and worked as a part-time construction worker. “He has been supporting our four-member family. He had a plan to start a news portal after completing the course and collected a number of books,” said Thwaha’s elder brother Ijas Hazan.



The police might have mistaken them for Maoist literature,” he said. Ijas is also a CPM member at Chathothara east branch under Pandeerankavu local committee and the entire family supports CPM. “When I met him while he was produced in the court, he said that the police had beaten him up and forced him to confess to the crime,” Ijas told TNIE.

During the police patrolling at Paramala by 6.45pm on Friday, an unidentified cigarette-smoking man ran away from the spot leaving a bag of pamphlets and books, which was recovered by the police. They took both Alan and Thwaha along with them suspecting that they were part of the man’s network,” said Ijas.