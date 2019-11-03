Karamana killings: Forensic experts conduct scientific examination on Jayamadhavan Nair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of collecting evidence regarding the suspicious death of Jayamadhavan Nair, the last heir of the Koodathil family at Kalady in Karamana, a team of forensic experts carried out scientific examination at Umamandiram House on Saturday.

The forensic team led by Dr Sasikala, head, Forensic Medicine Department, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, comprised surgeons that conducted the postmortem of Jayamadhavan and experts of other related departments. Recently, forensic surgeons had confirmed that Jayamadhavan died of a head injury. The members of the special investigation team of the police and the prime suspect Raveendran Nair were also present during the scientific examination.

During the inspection, Raveendran is said to have told the investigation team that he had found Jayamadhavan in a pool of blood in the house on the day he died. Though he was rushed to hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.