Kerala government under pressure to review invoking of UAPA after huge outcry

Even as the LDF and Left supporters squarely blamed the police for the UAPA fiasco, the Opposition chose to put the blame on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 03rd November 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Will the slapping of anti-terror law UAPA on two CPM men for their alleged Maoist links be reviewed in the wake of a huge outcry over the issue? Statements from both the government and the ruling front on Sunday gave enough indications to this effect.

Law Minister A K Balan termed the UAPA a double-edged sword. Speaking to reporters here, he assured that prosecution proceedings will happen only after proper legal scrutiny. "Care should be taken when the FIR is registered in such cases. Police should probe the facts properly and also with the realisation that UAPA should not be misused," Balan said.

LDF convener A Vijayarghavan, while flaying the police for slapping the anti-terror law on CPM men, was careful not to criticise the government.  

READ: Kerala cops to examine if UAPA will stand against two CPM men arrested for 'Maoist' ties

"The police should not have pressed these charges against them. When police act in such cases, it should be in accordance with the policy of the state government," the LDF convener said.

Vijayaraghavan said the LDF was against UAPA and added that the LDF government has corrected the police whenever it invoked the tough anti-terror law earlier.

'Against Left policy'

CPM Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan said 'people-friendly policing' was the policy of the LDF government. He said the police should change in accordance with the government policy.

CPM MLA M Swaraj also decried the police action on party workers. He hoped the government would take corrective steps on the matter.

Left fellow travellers too have flayed the imposition of UAPA on CPM workers. Filmmaker Aashiq Abu and writer Sunil P Ilayidom were among those who expressed their resentment over the police action.

'CM should resign'

Even as the LDF and Left supporters squarely blamed the police for the UAPA fiasco, the Opposition chose to put the blame on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who handles the Home portfolio, in the dock.

"What we see around is terror unleashed by the ruling dispensation. Police is indulging in excesses. The Chief Minister, who has failed to rein in the police, should resign," Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said.
 

