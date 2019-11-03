Home States Kerala

Maoist, UAPA: Differences between CPI and government out in open

The CPI has always maintained a different stand when it comes to killing of Maoist leaders.

Police deployed in Attappadi forest in view of the killing of four Maoists.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the CPI’s open differences with the government over Maoist killings, slapping of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) on two CPM workers in Kozhikode has worsened the differences of opinion between the party and the Left government. 

The CPI has always maintained a different stand when it comes to killing of Maoist leaders. Right from the first incident in Nilambur in 2016 to the Wayanad Maoist killing and the latest incident in Attappadi, the CPI has made its differences evident. Similarly, the CPI, though part of the ruling Left front, has been unhappy with the state police slapping UAPA. The party has always made its differences very evident. The Kozhikode incident on Saturday has brought out the differences into the open. Not only the CPI, but the CPM also is unhappy over the police slapping UAPA on two party workers. 

“The Leftgovernment has a certain approach when it comes to such cases. But the police seem to have failed to understand the government’s approach in such issues, which led to the killing of Maoists and imposing UAPA on political activists. The CPI has always opposed such draconian legislations,” said a CPI leader.   While criticising the police action in Attappadi, the CPI was careful not to blame the political leadership. However, the party is highly critical of the police force under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

