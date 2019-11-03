Home States Kerala

More time to file details of cess collected under Punarjani

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to furnish details of the entire amount collected as cess under ‘Punarjani 2030’, a scheme for the rehabilitation of bar employees, who lost their jobs following the closure of bars as part of the previous UDF government’s amended Abkari policy. 

Justice S V Bhatti issued the order on the petition filed by E Kunjumon of Alappuzha, a former bar employee who lost his job on April 1, 2014. Counsel for the petitioner Advocate C V Manuvilsan submitted that to rehabilitate the retrenched bar employees, the government formulated ‘Punarjani-2030’ and imposed a five per cent cess on liquor sold through Bevco. The government has been collecting cess since October 2014.  

When the case came up for hearing, the government pleader sought more time to implement the order issued on October 26 seeking details. The court had also directed to inform the details regarding how much amount has been collected till date and how much amount has been disbursed among the ex-bar employees. In the latest order, the court made it clear that if the government fails to file the affidavit, the officer concerned should be present before the court with records.

