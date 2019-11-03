Home States Kerala

‘Pinarayi must answer CPM role in Walayar deaths’

Coming down hard on the government, he said the Manjakandi forest encounter, in which four alleged Maosists were killed, was a fake one.

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Mullapally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran visited the parents of the two minor Dalit children, who committed suicide after being sexually abused, at their house at Attappalam in Walayar on Saturday. 

Later he told reporters that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should answer the people about his party’s involvement in the case. KPCC president said the accused were CPM workers and the person who argued their case in court was also from the ruling party. Even the mother has stated that the accused were from CPM, Mullappally added.

He said there is a need for a CBI probe. “Why was the special public prosecutor changed mid-way? Why was one of the main witnesses, Abbas, not cross examined? Those officials who failed to cross examine an important witness should be dismissed from service and prosecuted,” he demanded. 

“Minister for the development of scheduled castes and tribes A K Balan should explain his stand on the issue. Since the Chief Minister has failed to ensure justice to women and children, he should relinquish the home portfolio. It looks like the government was siding with the perpetrators,” said Mullapally.

Coming down hard on the government, he said the Manjakandi forest encounter, in which four alleged Maosists were killed, was a fake one. “It was done with the full knowledge and support of the Chief Minister. A judicial enquiry by a sitting judge should investigate the encounter,” he said.
Slapping of UAPA on two students in Kozhikode should also be inquired, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Walayar deaths Mullapally Ramachandran Dalit sisters Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp