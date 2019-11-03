‘Pinarayi must answer CPM role in Walayar deaths’

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran visited the parents of the two minor Dalit children, who committed suicide after being sexually abused, at their house at Attappalam in Walayar on Saturday.

Later he told reporters that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should answer the people about his party’s involvement in the case. KPCC president said the accused were CPM workers and the person who argued their case in court was also from the ruling party. Even the mother has stated that the accused were from CPM, Mullappally added.

He said there is a need for a CBI probe. “Why was the special public prosecutor changed mid-way? Why was one of the main witnesses, Abbas, not cross examined? Those officials who failed to cross examine an important witness should be dismissed from service and prosecuted,” he demanded.

“Minister for the development of scheduled castes and tribes A K Balan should explain his stand on the issue. Since the Chief Minister has failed to ensure justice to women and children, he should relinquish the home portfolio. It looks like the government was siding with the perpetrators,” said Mullapally.

Coming down hard on the government, he said the Manjakandi forest encounter, in which four alleged Maosists were killed, was a fake one. “It was done with the full knowledge and support of the Chief Minister. A judicial enquiry by a sitting judge should investigate the encounter,” he said.

Slapping of UAPA on two students in Kozhikode should also be inquired, he said.