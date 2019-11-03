‘Pvt eye’ for citizens’ security raises eyebrows

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The citizens may come under the watch of a private eye soon with the Kerala Police planning to go hi-tech to ensure their security. The proposed crime-tracking in the state to be done through the Central Intrusion Monitoring System (CIMS) has predictably drawn flak as a private player will provide technological support to it and there are questions over the safety of data.



The CIMS is an advanced technical interface software which allows the police to track information and monitor the relevant CCTV cameras installed in various commercial establishments and residences and react to any type of event within minutes.

A control room has been set up at the police headquarters to monitor the system round-the-clock with special hardware and network video management software to communicate with the intrusion alarm and CCTV systems installed on the premises.

The Kerala Police has entrusted the task of setting up the CIMIS with the private firm, Galaxon International Pvt Ltd, based in Thiruvananthapuram through bidding. As per the understanding reached between the company, Kerala Police and Keltron, it will invest in the sector on the ‘Build Own Operate and Transfer’ (BOOT) model under public-private partnership basis for 15 years and the entire apparatus will be handed over to the Kerala Police at the end of the contract period.

It will have the right to collect money from the members who join the security surveillance scheme and will share a certain percentage of revenue with the Kerala Police and Keltron. The monthly rent ranges from `500 to `2,900 depending on the size of the surveillance system installed as per the direction of the company. The gadgets will have to match the requirements of the application provider, which has set certain standard for each gadget and it is ready to provide them as well.

According to sources, though the company has invested almost `20 crore as part of project, it is yet to arrive at a consensus on sharing the revenue with Keltron and Kerala Police.

The company, established in 2017, claims to have set up a similar system for the Dubai Police.

Commenting on the project, former state police chief T P Senkumar said that more than the technical competency of the private partner, the decision to collaborate with private firms on matters related to internal security affairs has to be questioned. “Assimilation of data and its handling are critical now. So the attempt to incorporate a private entity into citizens’ security aspects has to be vetted and scrutinised,” he said.

When contacted, Bernard Raj, MD of Galaxon, said they were only a technology provider and that the state police and Keltron would handle the control room set up as part of the project. “We will not analyse the data. Taking care of the surveillance system and ensuring its technical competence is our mandate. Also, customers can source the gadgets as they wish, with the only criterion being that they should match the requirement of our application,” he said. The project is implemented in association with a Dubai-based company.

T R Hemalatha, MD, Keltron, said the private entity will not be allowed to handle the data. “That is why Keltron was partnered into the project. We will also get a certain percentage of revenue for the service we render, but it is yet to be finalised,” she said.

But a section both within and outside the force is worried over the privacy involving both law enforcement and private tech firms.