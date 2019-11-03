Home States Kerala

Rlys approves girder designs

Ninety-eight per cent of the bypass construction is over. Some of the technical problems raised by the Railways had delayed the completion of the project.

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The long-delayed construction of the Alappuzha bypass is expected to be completed soon with the Railways approving the design of the girders brought for building the rail overbridges (RoBs) at Kuthirapanthi and Malikamukku.

“With this, the construction of RoBs will begin soon and will be completed in two months,” said Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran.

“Ninety-eight per cent of the bypass construction is over. Some of the technical problems raised by the Railways had delayed the completion of the project. Railways engineers examined the girders and submitted a report to the chief engineer,” the minister said in a release.

“The chief engineer approved the girders on October 24. I received the official intimation on October 31,” the release said. 
Slight changes in the chamber of the girders were recommended and the contracting company has begun steps to rectify them, he said.
The delay in the completion had angered the local residents who had begun an agitation for the opening of the bypass. 

The work on the project, originally mooted 45 years ago, began in April 2015 and was slated to be completed in September 2017. When the work got delayed owing to various reasons, the deadline was initially extended to May 2016 and then to August 31, 2018. The construction, except the RoBs, was completed before end of the latest deadline.The 6.8-km two-lane bypass road links Kommady on the north and Kalarcode on the south and bypasses the western side of the National Highway 66. The road has two major junctions at Kommady and Kalarcode. A major feature of the bypass is elevated highway which passes near the Alappuzha beach.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp