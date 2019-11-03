Home States Kerala

UAPA: Govt on defensive after Baby, Kanam come out against police

Leaders asked police to review its action of charging UAPA on two students in Kozhikode

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Slapping Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on two CPM workers in Kozhikode has put the Left government and the Home Department on the defensive. On one side, the Opposition UDF has come out against the decision. However, the government has found itself in a spot after CPM politburo member MA Baby and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran came down heavily on the state police. 

Severely criticising the police action, Baby wanted the police to review its action of charging the provisions of UAPA on two students. “Neither the CPM nor the Kerala government has any doubt that UAPA is a black legislation. However, some police officials in the state are yet to be convinced about this fact,” Baby said. In a Facebook post, the senior Left leader added that the people of Kerala were sure that the state government would make its stance clear on the issue. 

Coming down heavily on the police action, Kanam said such actions would not go down well among the masses, especially with a Left government in power. “UAPA should not be imposed in such cases. As per the directives issued in the state, such charges should be slapped only by an official in the rank of IG. It is understood that all such norms were clearly violated in Kozhikode,” said Kanam.  If the accused had committed any crime, cases should be registered, as per the existing law, he said. “We are not against that. However, the party does not agree with any legislation that allows the police to keep somebody in custody without trial. The state police should act as per the Left government’s policies,” he added. 

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala termed it a barbaric act. Accusing the  state government of violating democratic rights, he said UAPA should not be charged against those fighting for ideologies.

“Imposing UAPA on them is wrong. They are not Maoists, but those who are expressing solidarity with Maoists. Such people have always been there,” Chennithala said, adding such people were there even when he was the home minister. “Slapping UAPA on two CPM workers shows the barbaric face of the Pinarayi government,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UAPA CPM Kanam Rajendran MA Baby Maoist Killings Maoists
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp