UAPA: Govt on defensive after Baby, Kanam come out against police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Slapping Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on two CPM workers in Kozhikode has put the Left government and the Home Department on the defensive. On one side, the Opposition UDF has come out against the decision. However, the government has found itself in a spot after CPM politburo member MA Baby and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran came down heavily on the state police.

Severely criticising the police action, Baby wanted the police to review its action of charging the provisions of UAPA on two students. “Neither the CPM nor the Kerala government has any doubt that UAPA is a black legislation. However, some police officials in the state are yet to be convinced about this fact,” Baby said. In a Facebook post, the senior Left leader added that the people of Kerala were sure that the state government would make its stance clear on the issue.

Coming down heavily on the police action, Kanam said such actions would not go down well among the masses, especially with a Left government in power. “UAPA should not be imposed in such cases. As per the directives issued in the state, such charges should be slapped only by an official in the rank of IG. It is understood that all such norms were clearly violated in Kozhikode,” said Kanam. If the accused had committed any crime, cases should be registered, as per the existing law, he said. “We are not against that. However, the party does not agree with any legislation that allows the police to keep somebody in custody without trial. The state police should act as per the Left government’s policies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala termed it a barbaric act. Accusing the state government of violating democratic rights, he said UAPA should not be charged against those fighting for ideologies.

“Imposing UAPA on them is wrong. They are not Maoists, but those who are expressing solidarity with Maoists. Such people have always been there,” Chennithala said, adding such people were there even when he was the home minister. “Slapping UAPA on two CPM workers shows the barbaric face of the Pinarayi government,” he said.