Home States Kerala

RBI approves merger of 13 District Cooperative Banks with Kerala State Cooperative Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has given its final approval for the formation of 'Kerala Bank', which involves the merger of 13 District Cooperative Banks (DCBs) with Kerala State Cooperative Bank.

Published: 04th November 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The Reserve Bank of India has given its final approval for the formation of 'Kerala Bank', which involves the merger of 13 District Cooperative Banks (DCBs) with Kerala State Cooperative Bank. Malappuram DCB, which is controlled by the UDF has chosen to stay away. Kerala Bank, once it comes into being, will be second-biggest bank in the state after the State Bank of India in terms of deposits. Express looks at Kerala's banking history and the current trends.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its final approval for the formation of ‘Kerala Bank’, which involves the merger of 13 District Cooperative Banks (DCBs) with Kerala State Cooperative Bank. Malappuram DCB, which is controlled by the UDF, has chosen to stay away. ‘Kerala Bank’, once it comes into being, will be the second-biggest bank in the state after the State Bank of India (SBI) in terms of deposits. TNIE looks at Kerala's banking history and the current trends.

Mergers & Liquidation

Here are some of the prominent banks, which are either merged or liquidated over the last several decades. 

  1. Travancore National Bank (TNB) was established in 1912 in Thiruvalla, which was merged with Quilon Bank (established in 1919) in 1937 to form TNQ bank. The bank was wound up in August 1938 following a court order due to liquidity issues.
  2. Palai Central Bank, founded in 1927, was once the 17th largest among the 94 scheduled banks in India. Kerala High Court ordered the liquidation of the bank in 1960 following a petition from the Reserve Bank of India.
  3. Kottayam Oriental Bank founded in 1926 before it was merged with the State Bank of Travancore in 1961.
  4. Lord Krishna Bank, established in 1940. It was merged with Centurion Bank of Punjab in 2006. The Centurion Bank of Punjab was later merged with the HDFC Bank in 2008.
  5. Bank of Cochin, founded in 1928, was merged with SBI in 1985.
  6. Catholic Bank, which came into being in 1938, was merged with Syndicate Bank in 1961.
  7. Travancore Forward Bank, established in 1929, was amalgamated with SBT in 1961.

Nedungadi Bank

Nedungadi Bank, established in 1899 in Calicut (now Kozhikode) when there was only five banking establishments in the entire country. Started by Appu Nedungadi, the bank was registered only in 1910. Nedungadi Bank ceased to exist after the Punjab National Bank took over it in 2003.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India Kerala Bank
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp