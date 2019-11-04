Home States Kerala

Legislation on Sabarimala women entry not possible: Kerala CM

While reiterating that the women devotees could take a call on visiting the shrine, the CM said that his government had not forced any woman to climb Sabarimala.

Sabarimala. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday informed the Assembly that the state government is not considering any legislation to overcome the Supreme Court verdict that allows women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala shrine. While reiterating that the women devotees could take a call on visiting the shrine, the CM further added that his government had not forced any woman to climb Sabarimala.

"The demand to come out with legislation against the court verdict is impractical. The fronts- UDF and BJP- know well about this. They are creating unnecessary ruckus over this," said Vijayan.

He also told the Assembly that the former Governor P Sathasivam had extended his wholehearted support in the state government action at Sabarimala.

"The former Governor is of the view that the state government had initiated actions which any other government had taken to implement the court order. He also expressed satisfaction on the same," added Vijayan.

He then stated that to ensure the smooth conduct of the Mandala-Makaravilakku season which will commence on November 17 the government will ensure all possible steps.

