Home States Kerala

Police stick to their guns on UAPA charges

Officials say anti-terror Act invoked against college students based on solid evidence; crackdown on Maoists to continue in region

Published: 04th November 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

DYFI national president Mohammed Riyaz interacting with actor Sajitha Madathil, the aunt of arrested youth Alan, in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE : The state police, which have come under fire for detaining two college students under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Pantheerankavu here, have decided to stick to their stand on the arrests. They have also decided to continue the crackdown on Maoists in the region following suspicion that more persons are linked to the banned extremist outfit.

While CPM leaders have alleged that the students, Thwaha Fasal and Alan Shuhaib, were arrested in a false case, the police maintained UAPA was slapped on the duo based on solid evidence. CPM district secretary P Mohanan and DYFI national president Mohammed Riyaz visited the houses of the arrested youths and promised support to the families.
Meanwhile, the probe team remains clueless about the whereabouts of the third youth who fled the spot when Fasal and Shuhaib were arrested.

Their families said the youths did not know the third person. It is learnt the police seized articles supporting CPI (Maoist) from the bag of the absconding youth. 

Court to hear bail pleas today

The Principal Sessions Court, Kozhikode, is likely to hear the bail petitions of Fasal and Shuhaib on Monday. On Saturday, advocate M K Dineshan, who appeared for the youths, argued the police could not slap UAPA against a person for supporting a banned party. “The police did not seize any documents from the students linking them to the banned CPI (Maoist). The case was registered based on police’s misunderstanding about the youths,” he said. The court had then postponed the matter to Monday for detailed hearing and for considering their bail pleas. 

‘Fake case’ 

Families of the students alleged the police fabricated the case against their sons. Sabitha, Shuhaib’s mother, said, “The books police seized from his possession were bought before his birth. If he has been arrested for possessing the books, the police should slap UAPA charges against me first.” 
Actor Sajitha Madathil, Shuhaib’s aunt, said police could not arrest a person for possessing a notice. She said she trusted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’ statement that he will intervene in the matter. Aboobakkar, Fasal’s father, alleged his son shouted slogans supporting CPI (Maoist) while being taken to his house after the police threatened him to do so.

Will examine if UAPA charge holds against duo: Behera
T’Puram: The police will examine if the UAPA charge stands against the arrested students. State Police Chief Loknath Behera said ADGP (Law and Order) and IG (North Zone) have been directed to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter. “After a detailed probe, it will be examined if the UAPA charge holds. Accordingly, a report will be submitted in court,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp