Walayar case suspects have no CPM connection, says C K Rajendran

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The persons acquitted in the case related to the death of the two minor girls at Walayar were in no way related to CPM, district secretary of the party C K Rajendran said on Sunday. He alleged some photographs were being misused to tarnish the party’s image.

“There had been anomalies in the investigation into the death of the elder girl. The Walayar SI was transferred after it was found the probe was improper. When the second girl died, the investigation was handed over to woman police officer G Poonguzhali. Subsequently, a special investigation team led by DySP M J Sojan probed the case. At the time, nobody raised any complaint regarding the inquiry,” Rajendran said.

Soon after the girls’ death, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had visited their parents and said the party was with the victims, said the statement from Rajendran.

‘Efforts to blame CPM’

Rajendran said there was a concerted effort to blame CPM post the acquittal of the accused persons. “However, no one is commenting on the allegation that one of the accused was an RSS worker,” he said.

Rajendran said the court, in its verdict, had said the prosecution miserably failed to prove the charges against the accused. “UDF had appointed special public prosecutor (SPP) Latha Jayaraj, who, as per the judgment, failed to make the charges stick. Why are UDF and BJP silent on these facts?” he asked.

Rajendran said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the government will appeal against the judgment.

No political interference in Walayar: M B Rajesh

Palakkad: There was no political interference in the Walayar case, former CPI(M) MP, M B Rajesh, said here on Sunday. “The accused were not CPM workers. The political opponents forced the mother to say so,” he said. Meanwhile, the resident formed an action council began an indefinite satyagraha in Walayar demanding a CBI investigation into the case.