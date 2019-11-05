Court seeks probe into construction of Maradu flat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: THE Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Monday directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to file a report on the violation of norms in the construction of Kayaloram Apartments in Maradu. While hearing a petition filed by a Kadavanthra native, the court directed the VACB to conduct an inquiry and file a report before November 30.

Apart from the VACB, the court has also sought a report from the Crime Branch, which has been conducting a probe against five builders who had allegedly constructed apartments violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms in Maradu. The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of these buildings.

According to the petitioner, Kayaloram Apartment comes under the CRZ norms. The water flow at the backwaters has been affected due to these unauthorised constructions, the petition stated. Despite the apartments being constructed so close to the backwater, the civic body permitted construction activities, said the petition. It also pointed out that a protection wall was constructed on the banks of the backwater without permission.