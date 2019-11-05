Home States Kerala

Court to hear bail plea of Alan, Thwaha on Tuesday

The principal district and sessions court posted the bail plea of two CPM workers arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to Tuesday. 

Published: 05th November 2019 06:29 AM

Policemen deployed in Manjikandi forest area for Maoist combing operation returning on Friday.

Policemen deployed in Manjikandi forest area for Maoist combing operation returning on Friday. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The principal district and sessions court posted the bail plea of two CPM workers arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to Tuesday. 

The court heard arguments from both sides when the bail petition of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal came up for consideration on Monday. While the public prosecutor opposed the bail application, the petitioner’s counsel, M K Dineshan, argued that UAPA charges would not stand against the accused. 

The counsel informed the court that both the accused were CPM workers and had no criminal background. The lawyer also argued that such an action by police will destroy the future of the students. Dineshan, after the proceedings, said, “When I asked (the prosecutor) if they were planning to submit a report after removing the UAPA charges against the students as both the government and officials opposed the police action invoking the charge against the accused, the prosecutor said they needed time to verify it. Hence, the court posted the bail plea for Tuesday.” 

A video, supporting police claims that Thwaha shouted pro-Maoist slogans, when they reached his house to carry out raid on Saturday, went viral on Monday. In the video, Thwaha is not seen. But someone can be heard shouting pro-Maoist slogans. The police are also heard saying ‘cover up his mouth.’
 But, Thwaha’s relatives alleged that the police forced him to shout pro-Maoist slogans.

