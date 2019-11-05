Everyone should respect Ayodhya verdict: Thangal

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya title suit case, which is expected by November 17, the IUML state president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal urged the people in the state to accept the apex court’s verdict.

“We are responsible to keep the peace and harmony in the country. We should not be provoked by anyone after the verdict. Babri Masjid is not only a mosque of Muslims, but it is also symbol of religious harmony in the country.

The Court has scrutinized all aspects of the case. We should show our faith in the judicial system. Also, our judicial system is the final hope of people in the country,” he said.

