Home States Kerala

How 2 women of Porattam had to suffer in silence

The police, who could not distinguish between ‘Maoism’ and ‘Porattam,’ caught hold of two women political activists in 2016 and slapped UAPA charges against them. 

Published: 05th November 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Porattam leader Gouri in police custody | File pic

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police, who could not distinguish between ‘Maoism’ and ‘Porattam,’ caught hold of two political activists in 2016 and slapped UAPA charges against them. But the political leaders, who are shouting themselves hoarse about the police action against two youths, Alan Suhaib and Thwaha Fasal, had kept quiet then. And the two Porattam leaders had to suffer in silence. 

‘Porattam’ leader Gouri M, a woman belonging to Kattunayakan tribe, was arrested on May 6, 2016, at Vellamunda in Wayanad when she and fellow comrade Chathu, 67, were planning to stick a poster calling for the boycott of assembly elections. The UDF was in power and they were held just 10 days ahead of the elections. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act section 39 (offence related to support given to a terrorist organisation) and sedition charges under IPC 124A were slapped on them. Though ‘Porattam’ is not a banned outfit and the police did not seize any Maoist literature/banner from her, Gouri, 29, mother of a four-year-old boy, did not receive any public sympathy. 

Gouri, who spent six months and 24 days in Kannur Central Prison, told TNIE, “We have no connection with the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) and we are leaders of the legitimate political outfit ‘Porattam.’ Yet everyone believed the police claims. The CPM-led government with its aversion to UAPA has not shown any concern,” she said. Gouri, Wayanad district convener of ‘Porattam,’ and Chathu, joint convenor, are out on bail now and have to appear at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court at Kalpetta twice a month.

“There were no issues when we conducted many ‘Porattam’ programmes earlier. We went to paste the posters at Niravil Puzha, Vellamunda, not in the dark but around 3pm, but someone alerted the police who booked us as Maoists. We shouted ‘Porattam’ slogans, but the police gave them a Maoist slant,” Gowri said. 

The charge against her of sticking a similar poster at Thalappuzha was a police manipulation. She was arrested for the incident after she spent 90 days in jail in the first case. After her release on bail, the colony residents at Mallikapaara, Tholpetty, refused to accept her due to police threat, she said. Gouri’s and Chathu’s case registered in 2016 didn’t come up before the statutory authority set up in 2018 to look into the UAPA cases for prosecution clearance. Gouri felt that Alan and Thwaha, CPM workers, were booked by the police under UAPA over a fabricated case. Gouri, her husband Ashraf and two kids are staying at Appapara near Mananthavady now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoists attapadi Maoist encounter
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp