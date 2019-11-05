Malappuram leads in Kerala State Science Fair

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: AS the Kerala State Science Fair at Kunnamkulam is set to conclude on Tuesday, Malappuram district leads the table with 220 points, followed by Palakkad with 206. The three-day festival began on Sunday.



Widely considered a platform to nurture and showcase talents of students in fields such as space,

electronics and environment, over 10,000 students took part in the event. As of Monday, Kozhikode district is in the third place with 201 points, followed by Kannur and Wayanad with 198 points each.

E-helmet to tackle drunk driving

A working model of e-helmet, designed by the students of TKMRM VHSS in Vallana, stood out for its social cause and the thought that went behind it. The e-helmet is designed in such a way that a person in an inebriated state will be unable to drive the vehicle. The helmet has been equipped with a sensor to identify alcohol from breath. It is also connected to the vehicle such that the driver cannot start the vehicle if the helmet senses alcohol. High school students S Gayos Anand and C S Saju are the brains behind this working model. The duo also plans to take the concept forward as a commercial product.

Multipurpose rescue boat

Kozhikode GHSS students’ multipurpose rescue boat is another eye-grabber at the exhibition. The boat has been equipped with an intelligent unit, which allows a person to use it even if they do not know how to ride a boat. The boat also has WiFi connectivity and can be controlled externally within a limited area. The intelligent unit also consists of a programmed chip that automatically pushes way any obstruction in front of it. The exhibition has also given a platform for teachers to come out with wonderful innovations and help develop a scientific temper in their students.