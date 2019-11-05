Home States Kerala

Marayoor dolmens cry for attention

A visit to Marayoor, a tiny town near Munnar, famed for its cave paintings and picturesque muniyaras (dolmens), shows the abysmal state of megalithic structures in the State. 

Published: 05th November 2019 06:29 AM

NSS volunteers from Sacred Heart College in Kochi cleaning the area around the muniyaras (dolmens) at Marayoor near Munnar | Express

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: A visit to Marayoor, a tiny town near Munnar, famed for its cave paintings and picturesque muniyaras (dolmens), shows the abysmal state of megalithic structures in the State. The venerable muniyaras here date back to the Stone Age, but it would seem that modern decadence has scant respect for them. The iconic structure is currently in dire need of conservation.

To create awareness on the need to conserve the structures, NSS volunteers from Sacred Heart College, Thevara, here recently took initiative and cleaned up the area around the megaliths. The clean-up drive was taken up in association with the Marayoor panchayat and the Forest, Excise and Revenue departments. 

However, there is much more to be done, say experts. The megaliths, numbering around 150, are located across three sites spanning around 70 acres.
“These structures stand exposed to various elements that can affect them adversely. It has stood the test of nature so far. But callous tourists and drunken vandals are a different story. A foolproof conservation plan is required to save these structures for the posterity,” said Remya Ramachandran, assistant professor and NSS programme officer, Sacred Heart College. 

Pointing out that muniyaras come under the Archeology department, Remya said, “The department needs to initiate measures for the conservation of these ancient structures. Plans are afoot to get these structures notified as a heritage site. It is being said that the muniyara collection in and around Marayoor is the largest in India.” 
However, according to K R Sona, director, Kerala Archeology Department, conservation plans had begun long back in 2011, only to hit a roadblock midway. 
“A survey was carried out in 2011, based on which we had drawn up a plan and submitted it for approval.

The plan was even approved by the government,” she said. 
Apparently, the department had also decided to seek a budget allocation for the implementation of the plan. “The proposal was drawn up in 2016. One of the important steps mentioned was to erect fencing around the structures,” said Sona. 
“However, certain problems with the earmarking of lands forced us to drop the idea. Even though these structures fall in the protected category, the land they are on belongs to the government, forest or even private parties,” she added.

The Archeology department has approached the Idukki District Collector on the matter. It is also in contact with the Revenue department regarding the conduction of a land survey. 
“For now, we have appointed two watchmen to prevent anti-social elements and tourists from destroying the structures,” she said. 

