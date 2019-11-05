Home States Kerala

Thamarassery land grab case: Clean chit to Congress leaders

As per the complaint, the Congress leaders conspired to create a fake will to grab acres of prime land owned by retired magistrate Lincoln Abraham.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:27 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the land grab case at Thamarassery, involving DCC president T Siddique and other Congress leaders, DySP N V Abdul Khader has submitted a report to the rural SP stating the complaint in this regard as baseless. Besides, the police are unlikely to initiate further investigation in the case. 

Rural SP KG Simon said, “It was observed in the report that the complaint alleging land grab by forging the will of retired magistrate Lincoln Abraham was baseless. Also, the will possessed by the respondents have already been approved by the court. Hence, further investigation is not required in this case.”

It was based on a complaint lodged by A H Hafis that the rural SP directed Thamarassery DySP to submit a report after a preliminary probe. Statements of around 10 persons, including DCC president T Siddique, Congress leaders Habeeb Thambi and N K Abdul Rahman and complainant A H Hafis, were collected for preparing the report.   

As per the complaint, the Congress leaders conspired to create a fake will to grab acres of prime land owned by retired magistrate Lincoln Abraham. The alleged fraud occurred in 2015 when Congress was in power. Congress leaders helped forge the will of Lincoln to acquire the land he had willed in the name of his father’s memorial trust.

