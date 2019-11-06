Home States Kerala

Just doing job, can’t counter allegations: IPS Chaithra Teresa John

Chaitra Teresa is the young cop who led anti-Maoist operation in Palakkad

Published: 06th November 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chaithra Teresa John, IPS officer

Chaithra Teresa John, IPS officer

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government is facing flak for the alleged encounter killing of four Maoists that took place at Manjikandi in Palakkad on October 28. However, a core team of police officers led by one of the youngest IPS officers in the state is content with having successfully completed a mission they were tasked with – counter Maoist activities in the state. Chaitra Teresa John is the first woman officer to be appointed head of an Anti-Naxal Terror Squad, said state police chief Loknath Behera. “Appointing a young woman officer to the post was a major decision by the government,” he said.

The government chose to appoint Chaitra as SP (Operations) of the squad after thoroughly reviewing the names of different officers. She assumed the post in July. Since then, Chaitra and her team had been doing their homework to counter Maoist operations in the forests of Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts where CPI (Maoist) cadre had based their camps after escaping the police forces of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh who had launched massive offensive against the ultras.

Chaitra said she is happy to have delivered. Still, allegations that the encounter was fake are demoralising, she said.“However, we are just doing our job and cannot go around countering the allegations,” said the IPS officer of the 2016 batch. She said, “Combing the forests is no easy task. The Thunderbolt team is really putting in its best efforts.”

Chaitra hails from East Hill in Kozhikode. She was named the ‘best all-round woman probationer’ and the ‘best woman outdoor probationer’ while undergoing IPS training at National Police Academy (NPA), Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chaitra Teresa John IPS officer Maoists Maoist encounter attapadi Anti-Naxal Terror Squad
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp