Walayar case: Govt offers to support CBI probe if parents move court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised to support a CBI probe into the deaths of two Dalit siblings at Walayar if their parents move the court. With the victims’ mother again alleging that CPM workers were behind the deaths, the issue created ripples in the House on Tuesday.

Though the UDF served an adjournment notice over the issue, Speaker Sreeramakrishnan denied it permission. Later, V T Balram, who spoke during Zero Hour, said the mother of the minor siblings had alleged that ‘sickle party’ members­ — in an apparent reference to the CPM —were behind the incident.

Referring to the CPM links of Palakkad Child Welfare Committee chairman Rajesh, who appeared for the accused, he alleged that there were deliberate attempts to eliminate evidence in the case. “Advocate Rajesh was the CWC chairman when these incidents happened. He has not been excluded from the post, but was only restrained for some time. There are deliberate efforts to sabotage the case,” Balram alleged and said the appointments to the committee were under a cloud.

IUML leader MK Muneer later told reporters that Rajesh was restrained from service in connection with another case, not the Walayar one. Responding to the allegations, Pinarayi Vijayan said, “I have told the parents that since the court issued the verdict, they should approach it seeking a CBI probe. The government will file an appeal and support their demand,” he said.Earlier, the Opposition staged a walkout after the Speaker refused to consider the adjournment notice.

Accused were CPM workers, reiterates girls’ mom

Palakkad : The mother of the two minor Dalit girls who committed suicide after they were sexually harassed in Attappalam, Walayar, has reiterated that the accused were related to the CPM. She was speaking to mediapersons at her home on Tuesday. The disclosure by the mother assumes significance in the light of her meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the capital and expressing faith in him. Former MP M B Rajesh had on Monday said no CPM worker was involved in the crime and the mother was forced to lay the blame at the party’s door by those with vested interests.

The mother said the accused had been seen in the company of party workers often. Even during the run-up to the elections, the accused had worked for the party. “I have also seen them sitting in the election booths of the party. I have no doubts about their party affiliations,” she said. “I will be approaching the Kerala High Court demanding a CBI inquiry in the next few days. The accused should be brought to book. No parents should be made to shed tears in this manner. I believe in the support extended by the CM. It is as per his direction that I am approaching the HC,” she said.

State-level committee to handle Pocso cases

T’Puram: The government has decided to form a state-level committee headed by the chief secretary to effectively handle cases coming under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday decided to form the committee. Secretaries of Home, Education, Health and Social Justice, Law, Schedule Caste/Tribe Development Departments will be the members of the committee.

Suggesting a counselling facility for students in every school, the chief minister said students should get the courage to reveal the harassment even if it takes place at home. So, the counsellors are to be given training and law awareness to this effect. There are a lot of misconceptions about sexuality in society and there should be provisions in the syllabus to provide sexual education to students, he said. The meeting, which decided to strictly implement the prohibition of sale of drugs near school premises, sought more effective intervention of the police and excise departments in the issue. Further, the cyber forensic laboratory system would be strengthened to check and investigate cybercrimes.