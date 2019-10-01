CB to probe Sandeepananda Giri’s ashram attack

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch will now investigate the torching of Swami Sandeepananda Giri’s ashram. Sandeepananda’s Ashram at Kundaman Kadavu was attacked on October 27 last year when the state was embroiled in agitation over entry of woman devotees into Sabarimala shrine. The cars that were parked in front of the ashram were gutted in the arson.

The decision to handover the case to the Crime Branch was taken after Sandeepananda complained to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that no headway had been made in the probe. The local police had stated that they were clueless on the perpetrators. Based on the complaint, the CM directed the state police chief to handover the probe.