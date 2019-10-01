CPI chalks out campaign strategy for byelections

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh from the Pala victory, the Left Democratic Front is gearing up for the five assembly byelections with added confidence. The CPI state executive which met here on Monday strategised campaigning for the Left candidates and senior leaders were entrusted with the party campaigning in these constituencies.

Party state assistant secretary K Prakash Babu has been given charge of Vattiyoorkavu while another assistant secretary Sathyan Mokeri will be in charge of Manjeshwar. Senior leaders P Prasad (Aroor), K R Chandramohan (Konni) and T Purushothaman (Ernakulam) have also been given campaign charge in other constituencies. In addition, the ministers and party legislators have been directed to get active in election campaign before October 5.

The CPI state leadership observed that the Pala victory has infused a fresh vigour among the left cadre. Unlike the Lok Sabha poll, there was no vote erosion from LDF vote base during the Pala bypoll. The Left would go by a similar strategy in the coming five byelections also.

“Pala has been a political indicator ahead of the five bypolls on October 21. The Pala victory has come as a surprise for even Left leaders. This time, the Left hadn’t made any mistake. We were able to ensure that our votes were polled. The same approach would be taken in the coming byelections too. The Left is hopeful of wresting the Vattiyoorkavu seat. In addition to Aroor, we will be able to have a better performance in a couple of other constituencies too,” said a senior CPI leader.