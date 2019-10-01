Home States Kerala

Driver shortage to hit 1,000 KSRTC services

KSRTC has started retrenching temporary drivers from all depots to comply with the court order.

Published: 01st October 2019 05:39 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commuters are in for trouble from Tuesday as the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be forced to cancel at least 1,000 bus schedules because of a shortage of drivers. The shortage will be felt with the corporation deciding to terminate the services of around 620 temporary drivers, following a court order. The corporation is also staring at a revenue loss of Rs 1 crore everyday. 

The cancellations due to the driver shortage is likely to be a repeat of the situation that prevailed in the first week of July when the court first directed KSRTC to end the practice of appointing temporary drivers beyond 179 consecutive days. “The KSRTC will have to cancel at least 1,000 schedules as we will have a huge shortage of drivers,” said an official of KSRTC south zone. The crisis, including the revenue loss, will continue till the government finds a solution, he said. 

KSRTC has started retrenching temporary drivers from all depots to comply with the court order. It will file an affidavit with the action taken report on October 3. The petitioners seeking appointment in KSRTC took the corporation to the Kerala Hight Court in a contempt petition last week. The court directed KSRTC to follow the previous order by the Supreme Court and retrench all temporary drivers. 

Though the Supreme Court had directed KSRTC to not use the services of temporary drivers, it managed to tide over the schedule cancellations with the help of temporary drivers. Those in drivers’ rank list were also appointed on a temporary basis. But those in the rank list challenged the practice and demanded KSRTC to make permanent appointment. 

