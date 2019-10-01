Father held for sexually abusing child 

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Childline officials brought another sexual abuse case to light on Monday. Two years after a case was registered by the Palakkad police and a wrong man was held, Childline officials have now found the involvement of the girl’s father in the sexual abuse case. According to them, the 50-year-old father had been sexually abusing his child since she was eight years old. The girl is now 13 and under the protection of the authorities with the Childline.

Vengara police arrested the father and remanded him in judicial custody. The Palakkad police had received information about the abuse two years ago and arrested a wrong person, the child’s uncle, at that time on the statement of the girl. The uncle had to stay in judicial custody for three months in the case.

After the incident, the family shifted from Palakkad to Malappuram. In a recent counselling session of the Childline, the girl admitted that the abuser was not her uncle, but it was her own father.