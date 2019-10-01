In Konni, Adoor Prakash gives Congress a false start

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Despite the announcement of UDF nominees for the assembly byelections in five constituencies, the internecine battle in the state Congress came to the fore on Monday when Adoor Prakash, who won the Lok Sabha elections from Attingal, did not hide his displeasure at his party denying his nominee Robin Peter the seat at the election convention of P Mohanraj. It took last-minute persuasion by KPCC state president Mullappally Ramachandran and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in the morning to placate Adoor Prakash to attend the election convention.

At the meet, the five-time MLA from Konni said he suggested Robin Peter’s name only because the party leadership asked for it. “I now feel I should not have done it,” he said, even as the candidate, Mohanraj, and KPCC leaders sat sheepishly on the dais. As he arrived at the venue, Congress workers carried Prakash on their shoulders to the dais amid loud slogan shouting in support of him, signalling the clout he has among the party cadre.

The district leadership who opposed Prakash’s nominee will have to now sweat it out to make sure their pick wins the seat where the issue of women’s entry into the Sabarimala temple is once again being raked up to sway the voters. Sensing the sentiments of the devotees in the constituency, which is located close to Sabarimala, Chennithala said the UDF will bring a law to prevent entry of women in the restricted age group to Sabarimala temple if the front is voted to power in 2021.

Inaugurating the election convention of UDF candidate P Mohanraj in Konni on Monday, Chennithala said, “If the UDF comes to power in the next elections, we will bring a legislation to protect the customs and practices of Sabarimala.”The UDF will strive to protect the rights of the believers of all religions and faith, he said. The Opposition leader challenged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to declare the stand of the government on the entry of women into Sabarimala temple as the pilgrimage season is set to begin next month. “The Sabarimala devotees want to know the stance of the government -- whether the policy will be the same like the last pilgrimage season by making all arrangements for the women in the restricted age group to visit the Sabarimala temple,” he said.

Chennithala also flayed the BJP, saying the NDA government at the Centre had done nothing to protect the customs and practices of Sabarimala temple despite tall claims made by the party leaders during their campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.Though the BJP leaders promised to bring a law to protect the temple, hardly any follow-up action has been taken till date, he said.

Delivering the keynote address, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said there is an unholy alliance between CPM and BJP on transferring votes in favour of LDF in the byelections.He pointed out the conspiracy between CPM-led LDF and BJP-led NDA in transferring votes was already in view in Pala. The unholy practice would continue in the byelections in five constituencies scheduled on October 21, Mullappally said.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the temple issue helped BJP candidate K Surendran, who was jailed at the peak of Sabarimala protests, put up a spirited fight in the Pathanamthitta constituency, where the temple is located. Though he could not win, the party doubled its vote share to around three lakh votes. The BJP has fielded Surendran in Konni too, hoping to refresh the Sabarimala memories among the voters and gain maximum votes.