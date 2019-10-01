Jishnu Pranoy death case: CBI gives clean chit to Krishnadas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given a clean chit to P Krishnadas, chairman of Nehru Group of Institutions, in the Jishnu Pranoy death case. In the chargesheet submitted before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, on Monday, the premier investigating agency said the engineering student had committed suicide and there was no evidence against Krishnadas to implicate him in the death.

However, the CBI has levelled suicide abetment charges against Nehru Engineering College vice-principal N Shakthivel and assistant professor C P Praveen. Jishnu, a first-year B Tech student of Nehru Engineering College in Pampady in Thrissur, was found hanging on January 6, 2017 inside the bathroom of his hostel hours after he was allegedly caught for malpractice during an examination.

Based on a petition moved by Jishnu’s mother Mahija, the Supreme Court directed CBI to probe the case. Though the CBI showed reluctance to probe the case citing excess work load and that it didn’t warrant a CBI investigation, the agency was forced to undertake it after the agency was taken to task by apex court.

Following Vishnu’s death, his parents alleged that their son suffered brutal physical and mental harassment from the college management. Based on their complaint, a case was registered against the college authorities including its chairman Krishnadas.