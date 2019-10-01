Home States Kerala

Periya murder: HC expresses concern over political intervention

The Kerala High Court called the investigation into the Periya twin murder case a sham as it expressed strong reservations about the political intervention in the probe by the Kerala Police.

Published: 01st October 2019 05:37 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court called the investigation into the Periya twin murder case a sham as it expressed strong reservations about the political intervention in the probe by the Kerala Police. Justice B Sudheendra Kumar said the accused persons were leaders of the CPM and the chargesheet filed on the strength of the investigation by the police could not lead to a fair trial.

“The credibility and confidence of the petitioners in the investigation had been lost, particularly when the deceased persons were the leaders of the Congress party,” the court said. The HC observed the parents of the deceased do not have any design behind the petition seeking CBI probe. 

“Considering the facts and circumstances, the court has strong reservations about the impartiality and fairness in the investigation by the state police because of political intervention,” observed the court. It flayed the SIT and observed that if the trial is permitted to be continued on the basis of the chargesheet, the chance for conviction is very bleak.

No recovery was effected in the instance of the second, fifth and eighth accused. No material was collected either by the prosecution to connect second, fifth and eighth accused with the offence. Without any incriminating material against the three, the chargesheet was filed against them and they remain in jail without taking any effective step to be enlarged them on bail.

Three motorcycles and as many cars were parked by the accused persons close to the crime site. Even then, nobody could witness the incident. One of the witnesses stated that the present accused and other four persons travelled in a convoy, just before the incident in the case. However, four persons were not made accused. 

TAGS
Kerala High Court Periya murder CPM
