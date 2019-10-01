Home States Kerala

PWD officials siphon off gravel worth Rs 11 lakh

An investigation by the government’s finance inspection wing (FIW) found that a few officials of PWD roads sub-division office in Thrissur siphoned off gravel worth `11 lakh.

Published: 01st October 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An investigation by the government’s finance inspection wing (FIW) found that a few officials of PWD roads sub-division office in Thrissur siphoned off gravel worth `11 lakh. The misappropriation was carried out under the cover of repair work.

The roads sub-division office at Kodungallur sanctioned a repair work on the Malapallipuram-Kottamuri stretch in February 2016. Though the work was to be completed by May 2016, it was extended up to November the same year. Later, the department cancelled the work half-way following an administrative sanction for a major renovation on the stretch.

The contractor was asked to return the gravel worth `11,01,042 to the department, which was to be used for other road works. However, the FIW officers could not find the gravel in the department’s possession. Official records showed the gravel was under the department’s custody.

Fearing action, the erring officials replaced the gravel a few weeks ago. But the FIW said action would be recommended against them. Besides misappropriation, the officials have also been charged with delaying two road repair works which were to be executed with this gravel.

According to FIW, the sanction for repair work was unnecessary as the officials were aware of the upcoming BMBC (bitumen macadam and bitumen concrete) work. The FIW’s statewide inspection on PWD offices has unearthed serious irregularities and malpractice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp