PWD officials siphon off gravel worth Rs 11 lakh

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An investigation by the government’s finance inspection wing (FIW) found that a few officials of PWD roads sub-division office in Thrissur siphoned off gravel worth `11 lakh. The misappropriation was carried out under the cover of repair work.

The roads sub-division office at Kodungallur sanctioned a repair work on the Malapallipuram-Kottamuri stretch in February 2016. Though the work was to be completed by May 2016, it was extended up to November the same year. Later, the department cancelled the work half-way following an administrative sanction for a major renovation on the stretch.

The contractor was asked to return the gravel worth `11,01,042 to the department, which was to be used for other road works. However, the FIW officers could not find the gravel in the department’s possession. Official records showed the gravel was under the department’s custody.

Fearing action, the erring officials replaced the gravel a few weeks ago. But the FIW said action would be recommended against them. Besides misappropriation, the officials have also been charged with delaying two road repair works which were to be executed with this gravel.

According to FIW, the sanction for repair work was unnecessary as the officials were aware of the upcoming BMBC (bitumen macadam and bitumen concrete) work. The FIW’s statewide inspection on PWD offices has unearthed serious irregularities and malpractice.