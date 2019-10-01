Home States Kerala

Shutters of Kerala's Peppara dam opened

Incessant rain in the catchment area has kept the water level at the dam above the allowed level for the past couple of days.

Peppara dam

The permitted water level at Peppara dam is 107.5.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two shutters of Peppara dam were opened 2.5 cm by 11 am after the weather reports predicted increased rain in the evening on Tuesday.

The water level at the dam is now 107.60. The permitted water level here is 107.5. Incessant rain in the catchment area has kept the water level at the dam above the allowed level for the past couple of days. The full reserve capacity of the dam is 110.5 metre.

Power generation is on at Peppara dam where the inflow of water is 13.47 m3/sec and outflow is 13.89 m3/sec.

In Aruvikkara dam, one shutter is open up to 65 cm. The full reserve capacity of the dam is 46.60 m. Authorities have asked public on the banks of Karamana river to be cautious.

