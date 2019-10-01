TO Sooraj bought property worth Rs 3.30 crore in benami deal: Vigilance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that it investigation had revealed T O Sooraj, former PWD secretary and fourth accused in the Palarivattom flyover graft case, had purchased a residential property worth Rs 3.30 crore in the name of his son using Rs 2 crore in black money.

While opposing the bail plea of Sooraj, VACB submitted that it was revealed during the investigation that Sooraj had amassed illegal wealth during 2012-2014. He released the mobilisation advance on July 22, 2014 to the contractor who undertook the construction of the flyover.

The investigation revealed that he had purchased a property of 6.68 acres with a residential complex in Edappally South village in Ernakulam district in the name of his son, Riswan Sooraj, on October 1, 2014. Though the deed value of his property was shown as Rs 1.04 crore, it had come out during the investigation that he had purchased the property for Rs 3.30 crore. When he was questioned, he had admitted to having purchased the property. It was a benami deal, for which “he spent Rs 2 crore in black money”, the VACB alleged in the statement.

The statement further said the evidence collected had clearly established Sooraj’s role beyond doubt. The role of the then Public Works minister was under investigation and VACB required sufficient time to unearth the facts. Sooraj reiterated his earlier statement during questioning that though the then Public Works Minister, Ebrahim Kunju, had directed him to release the mobilisation advance without interest to the contractor, he himself had taken the initiative to impose interest on the advance of Rs 8.25 crore at a rate of seven per cent.

He also repeated the role of the former minister and his oblique motives in allotting the mobilisation advance. The petitioner had acted for the undue pecuniary advantage of the contractor and for himself and others, VACB said. This was at a time when the government was taking loans from PSUs at an interest rate of 11.50 per cent to 13.50 per cent.

‘Need sufficient time to unearth facts’

