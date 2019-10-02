10 nominations accepted; bypoll fever slowly grips Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the electoral officer accepting the nominations of 10 candidates for Ernakulam by-poll, election fever has slowly gripped the district. The last date for withdrawing nomination is October 3. “Symbols will be allotted to candidates on 3.30 pm on the same day,” said returning officer S Shajahan.

The major contest is between UDF’s TJ Vinodh, Manu Roy who is contesting as a Left independent, and BJP’s C G Rajagopal. The other candidates are Abdul Khadar Vazhakkala (Forward Block), Bosco Kalamassery (United Congress), Jaison Thomas (Independent), Ashok (Independent), KM Manu (Independent), A P Vinodh (Independent) and Renish (Independent).

Awareness campaign

The Election Department will organise an awareness campaign with a motto ‘Every vote should be cast’ focusing on ensuring the participation of youth, women, specially-abled people, senior citizens and residents of the city and rural areas. The programme titled SWEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) will be monitored by Assistant Collector M S Madhavi Kutty. The SWEEP programme will give special focus on areas which witnessed low polling percentage in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Programmes aimed at ensuring the participation of college students in voting will be carried out on campuses. As part of SWEEP, a campus ambassador and nodal officer are to be selected from campuses. Anganwadi, Kudumbasree and Aasha workers are to make sure of women’s participation.

All the three candidates of major fronts have launched their official campaign in the constituency. T J Vinodh on Tuesday visited Chathiyath LMC school. Later, he attended the plastic-free campaign launched the De Paul Academy in Pachalam. The candidate also helped the students who engaged in a cleaning drive. He also visited former MLA Sebastian Paul. The Congress District Committee will organise Gandhi Smrithi yatra in Ernakulam on Wednesday. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the public meet in the evening.

The DYFI will organise a cleaning drive at Ernakulam Marine Drive on Wednesday at 9 am. Manu Roy will attend the programme. Former MP P Rajeev, CPM district secretary C N Mohanan and DYFI state president S Satheesh will also accompany the candidate.Rajagopal visited Kaloor Sreeramakrishna Seva Ashram and spent time with inmates. Later he visited Ananada Chandrodayam School, ACS School, Sudheendra Mission Hospital and Medical Trust Hospital.