Can’t join Mickey Mouse game, Kerala govt tells HC on Piravom church feud

KOCHI: The state told the Kerala High Court on Tuesday that it could not be made a party to the ‘Mickey Mouse’ game being played by the Orthodox and Jacobite factions in the Piravom church. The government added it was not practical either to provide police protection to the church on a daily basis.



Following a Supreme Court order, the Ernakulam district collector took control of the church last week while the Orthodox faction celebrated Holy Mass last Sunday after 42 years under police protection.



According to the government, now there are allegations that the members of the Jacobite faction were not allowed to enter the church. The two factions have to somehow find a solution or chalk out a compromise formula on their own, the government said.

Reserve police at Piravom?

The court asked why can’t the government utilise the services of the reserve police force for the purpose instead of relying fully on local police.