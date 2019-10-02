Decks cleared for national highway development

Home States Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The national highway development work in the state is likely to pick up pace after Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari gave an assurance to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to sort out the hurdles during a meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The central minister expressed his displeasure with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officers present at the meeting for the delay in the work. He had summoned them after the chief minister reminded him of the delay. Though the state had agreed to pay 25 per cent of land acquisition cost in July, NHAI has not issued an order in this regard.

Gadkari demanded the officers to issue an order immediately and warned them of suspension if it was further delayed. It is for the fourth time that the chief minister has called on the central minister to discuss the delay in national highway development work. Gadkari said he was ashamed of making the CM of a state visit him four times to discuss the same topic.

The 565-km national highway project is expected to cost Rs 44,000 crore and almost half of it goes for acquiring 1,176 hectares of additional land. The project involves converting two-lane highway roads into four/six lane roads.

The state requires close to Rs 6,000 crore to meet one-fourth of land acquisition cost.  Clearing the way to kick start the project, NHAI has issued an order for acquiring land by incorporating state’s readiness to  contribute 25 per cent of the cost. The state and NHAI will sign a deal on October 9. A letter regarding this has been handed over to the state.

Comments

