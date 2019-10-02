Kerala looks to construct five new dams for flood control

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is exploring the possibility of setting up new dams for flood control. In the first phase, five locations have been identified and studies are being carried out to find more suitable locations for building dams.

The government is also planning to approach the Centre for financial support in this regard. Primarily, the dams would be set up on Achankovil, Pampa and Periyar rivers. The Central Water Commission had also proposed to construct new dams as part of flood-control measures. At a review meet, Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty directed officials to explore the feasibility of constructing more dams in the state.