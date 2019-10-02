Home States Kerala

Norka Roots vice-chairman CK Menon no more

As he moved to Qatar after ending his two-year career as an advocate in the High Court, it was the beginning of his journey as a businessman.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:38 AM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Norka Roots vice-chairman Cheril Krishna Menon, also known as CK Menon, a prominent businessman from Thrissur and a philanthropist, died at the age of 70 on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

Born on September 18, 1949, Menon did his schooling at CMS High School, Thrissur, and completed Pre-University from St Thomas College. He graduated from Sree Kerala Varma College and later pursued law at Law College Jabalpur.

He founded Behzad group of companies that was involved in fuel transportation. He later diversified into many other sectors, including finance, steel and infrastructure.

As a philanthropist, Menon had contributed to many purposes like upgrading schools and educational institutions and constructing houses for underprivileged families.

In 2006, he was awarded the Pravasi Bharatheeya Samman and in 2009, he was bestowed with Padmashree.

Comments

