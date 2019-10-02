Palarivattom flyover: Tender records manipulated to help RDS, says Vigilance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has told the Kerala High Court that the tender procedures of Palarivattom flyover project were manipulated to help RDS Project Ltd, which constructed the flyover, to win the bid.

The VACB made the submission on the bail petitions filed by former PWD secretary T O Sooraj and the other three accused. According to VACB, the tender opening register (TOR) and bid opening register (BOR) were manipulated in favour of RDS Project.

These were carried out with the connivance of officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), KITCO, and Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK). RDS Project had quoted an amount of Rs 47.68 crore while the lowest bidder quoted Rs 42 crore. Later, the records were rigged in favour of RDS by entering an offer of 13.43 per cent rebate in its tender document by hand and the final amount was shown as Rs 41.27 crore.