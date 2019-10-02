Home States Kerala

Pollution Control Board proposes Rs 5 cashback per empty liquor bottle

According to the officer, EPR is a policy approach where the producers are made responsible for treating or disposing of waste after the sale of products.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Here is good news for tipplers. What if the empty liquor bottle that one dumps on the roadside or deserted plots provides money - Rs 5 a bottle? Before dismissing it as spurious, take this. A proposal in this regard has been mooted by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) as part of its campaign against single-use plastics. The proposal was handed over to Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco) and Kerala State Co-operatives Consumers’ Federation Ltd (Consumerfed) - the two public units engaged in liquor sales in the state - last week. A response is yet to come.

“We issued a directive in this regard to Bevco and Consumerfed. The directive is based on the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 which mention the extended producer responsibility (EPR),” said an officer of SPCB.

According to the officer, EPR is a policy approach where the producers are made responsible for treating or disposing of waste after the sale of products. The responsibility may be fiscal, physical or a combination of both. “The reason why we suggested a small cash-back is that it will be only through such means that the customers can be persuaded to dispose of liquor bottles properly,” said the officer.

Liquor brands of various companies made available through Bevco and Consumerfed outlets come in glass and plastic bottles. Also, the public sector unit Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Ltd (TSCL), which produces Jawan Rum, uses plastic bottles. “Jawan Rum initially was sold in glass bottles. But at that time we could only produce 500 cases per day. But when we shifted to plastic bottles, we could produce 6,000 cases a day. If we again shift to glass bottles, it will affect our production,” said a TSCL officer.

While Bevco managing director G Sparjan Kumar said that before taking a decision on buy-back scheme for bottles it has to be verified whether the bottles fall under the category of single-use or multi-use, Consumerfed vice-chairman P M Ismail took the stance that he was ignorant of such a proposal.
To address the menace of bottle menace, Bevco, last year, had called a meeting of liquor suppliers to discuss how empty bottles can be collected and formulate a scheme under which liquor companies can take back used bottles. It then took the stance that as it was not a producer company it could not be held accountable for the disposal of an end-of-life product.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollution Control Board
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp