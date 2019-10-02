Thrissur man beaten up by ‘greedy’ employee at Yeshwanthpur station

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: At a time when the Indian Railways has gone into a revamp mode in all aspects, here is a techie, from Thrissur but working in Bengaluru, who had to face severe assault from a contract employee just because the passenger questioned him about charging extra money for tickets.

Akhil V K reached Yeshwanthpur railway station on September 27 late and missed the Kannur Express, on which he had booked a ticket for his journey home.

As he tried to buy a ticket for another train from the ticket-vending machine placed at the entrance, the employee who was posted there to assist the passengers asked for more money than the amount showed on the screen.

“It was not an isolated case; he has been charging `5 extra from all people who buy tickets from the vending machine. Yeshwanthpur is a busy junction and the person must be earning a whopping amount every day by taking extra money from each passenger. I questioned him about charging extra money, at which he asked me to move back,” said Akhil.

As the employee denied him ticket, he approached a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer there who asked me to go to the main counter.

“The counter was crowded and hence I approached another ticket-vending machine near the main counter. I got the ticket for Rs 155 on another train as shown on the screen while what the railway contract employee asked me for was Rs 175 instead of Rs 170 shown on the screen for a super-fast express train ticket. After securing my ticket, I again approached him and asked him why he was charging more money from people,” Akhil said.

Suddenly, the employee caught his shirt’s collar and started hitting his face repeatedly. The employee went on abusing him verbally.