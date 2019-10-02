Thushar Vellappally rubbishes rumours, BDJS to stick with NDA

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Rubbishing allegations that the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) was planning to leave the NDA owing to differences with the BJP Kerala leaders, party president Thushar Vellappally told TNIE that he would campaign for BJP candidates contesting the bypoll in the five assembly constituencies in Kerala.



The BDJS president, who is also the vice-president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, which represents the powerful Ezhava community, said that the differences with the BJP Kerala leadership would be solved through talks.

“The BDJS will stand firm with the NDA. The differences are over the style of functioning of the BJP. We want a total revamp to strengthen the NDA at the grassroots level. I haven’t demanded any post for myself. But our people who strived to strengthen the NDA should be rewarded,” Thushar told TNIE.



He said the NDA in Kerala has failed to rise to the expectations of the people while the front has swept the polls across the country. “I will meet BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi next week and all issues will be settled. We need to broaden our base winning the confidence of other communities,” he said.

Refuting allegations that the BDJS was not active in Pala byelection, Thushar claimed the party workers had whole-heartedly supported the BJP candidate. However, he admitted that there might be chances of Ezhava votes getting split. Regarding the stand of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, who has vowed support to the LDF, that might be due to the community’s local compulsions.

“The BDJS will actively campaign for the BJP candidates and I will personally join the campaign trail. We have strong presence in Aroor and Konni and it will benefit the BJP candidates,” said Thushar. BDJS general secretary T V Babu had said in a Facebook post on Monday that all the three fronts in Kerala were equal for the party and the byelection in five constituencies will prove the party’s strength. This had triggered rumours that the party was planning to leave the NDA.